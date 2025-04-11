Some companies have said they are looking at expanding their presence or setting up shop in the United States to mitigate the costs of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

Below are some of the plans companies have flagged, in alphabetical order.

CAMPARI (CPRI.MI)

The Italian spirits group is assessing the opportunities to expand its production in the US without losing the essence of its brand portfolio, CEO Simon Hunt said on March 5.

COMPAL ELECTRONICS (2324.TW)

The Taiwanese contract laptop maker may expand into the US and has spoken to several southern states about a possible investment, CEO Anthony Peter Bonadero said in January, adding that Texas was a leading candidate but no decisions had been made yet.

ESSITY (ESSITYa.ST)

The Swedish hygiene product and tissue maker could move more of its production into the US from Mexico and Canada if tariffs were introduced, CEO Magnus Groth said on January 23.

HONDA (7267.T)

Honda has decided to produce its next-generation Civic hybrid in the US state of Indiana, instead of Mexico, to avoid potential tariffs on one of its top-selling car models, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters in March.

HYUNDAI MOTOR (005380.KS)

The South Korean automaker said on January 23 it planned to further localize production in the US to minimize any tariff impact. It also said it would make hybrid vehicles at its new factory in Georgia.

ILLYCAFFE

The Italian premium coffee maker will look at building a plant in the US if it gets caught up in Trump’s tariffs, CEO Cristina Scocchia said on April 1.

INVENTEC (2356.TW)

The Taiwanese company, which makes AI servers that use Nvidia (NVDA.O) chips, has begun evaluating locations for a US investment, favoring Texas due to its proximity to Mexico and power infrastructure, President Jack Tsai said in January.

LAVAZZA

The Italian coffee maker plans to press ahead with its expansion in the US market, the company said on April 3. Lavazza, which produces locally around half of what it sells in the US, plans to increase this output to 100 per cent.

LG ELECTRONICS (066570.KS)

The South Korean electronics giant is considering moving the manufacturing of refrigerators from Mexico to its factory in Tennessee, which makes washing machine and dryers, a South Korean newspaper reported on January 21.

LUXSHARE (002475.SZ)

The Apple (AAPL.O) supplier is in talks with customers on ways to respond to US tariffs by shifting more production outside China, including into the United States, its chairwoman told analysts in a telephone call on April 9.

LVMH (LVMH.PA)

The luxury conglomerate is “seriously considering” bulking up its production capacities in the US, CEO Bernard Arnault said on January 28.

NISSAN MOTOR (7201.T)

The Japanese automaker is considering shifting some domestic production of US-bound vehicles to the United States, business newspaper Nikkei reported on April 5.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS (005930.KS)

The South Korean tech giant is considering moving the manufacturing of dryers from its Mexico plant to its plant in South Carolina, Korea Economic Daily reported on January 21.

STELLANTIS (STLAM.MI)

The Chrysler parent is moving forward with plans to build a new midsize pickup truck in Belvidere, Illinois, it said on January 29.

TSMC (2330.TW)

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is expanding investment in the US and plans to build five additional chip facilities there in coming years, its CEO said in March.

VOLKSWAGEN

The German carmaker’s CFO Arno Antlitz said in January that the group planned to produce more in the United States.

Its Audi brand will expand production in North America with a focus on its most important cars for the US market and will make a decision on where to base itself this year, its CEO said on February 21.

VOLVO CARS (VOLCARb.ST)

Volvo Cars may move some production to the US depending on tariffs imposed by Trump, its CEO said on March 5.