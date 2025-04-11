Cyprus’ government workforce increased by 574 people in March 2025, marking a one per cent annual rise and bringing the total number of employees to 55,325, according to the state statistical service.

The growth was primarily driven by the educational service, which recorded a 3.8 per cent increase in staff compared to March 2024.

In contrast, employment in the security forces declined by 0.7 per cent, while the civil service workforce remained unchanged.

During the first quarter of 2025, average total government employment also rose by one per cent year-on-year.

As of March 2025, the civil service employed 11,951 permanent staff, 4,158 on indefinite contracts, 1,430 on definite-term contracts, and 5,659 hourly-paid workers.

Permanent employees made up the majority at 51.5 per cent, with those on definite-term contracts accounting for just 6.2 per cent.

In the educational service, there were 12,462 permanent employees, 948 on indefinite contracts, 4,745 on definite-term contracts, and 140 hourly-paid workers.

Permanent staff represented 68.1 per cent of the total, while hourly-paid workers comprised only 0.8 per cent.

The security forces employed 8,464 permanent staff, 4,346 on indefinite contracts, 269 on definite-term contracts, and 753 hourly-paid workers.

Permanent staff accounted for 61.2 per cent, with definite-term contracts representing the smallest share at 1.9 per cent.