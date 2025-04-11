Friday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with isolated spots of rain forecast to fall in the afternoon, mostly in the west of the island and in the mountains.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to a high of 19 degrees Celsius inland and on the west coast, 21 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Rain is expected to fall in the mountains in the evening and overnight.

Overnight, temperatures are set to drop to six degrees Celsius inland, 11 degrees Celsius on the west coast, nine degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and exactly zero degrees in the mountains, where frost will form.

Partial cloud and potential rain will be the order of the day on Saturday, with snow possible in the Troodos mountains on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will remain largely stable through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.