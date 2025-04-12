Ten ambassadors from EU member states visited the Kato Paphos Archaeological Park on Friday, in an initiative led by the Embassy of Poland in Cyprus. The visit aimed to spotlight the cultural heritage of Paphos and its importance to Europe’s collective identity.

According to a statement from Paphos municipality, the ambassadors represented Austria, Ireland, the Netherlands, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania, Spain, Slovakia, Poland, and Italy.

Paphos mayor, Phedonas Phedonos, welcomed the diplomats at the park’s entrance. There, a brief discussion took place on the city’s historical value and the shared European values that connect its people.

The ambassadors were then guided through the site by archaeologist Eudoxia Papoutsi, who offered a thorough presentation on the park’s history. Her expert insights gave the delegation a deeper understanding of Paphos’ archaeological importance and its cultural roots.

The visit was described by the municipality as a “clear recognition of Paphos’ position as a cultural pillar within the European family.” It also reinforced the spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding among EU nations.

Paphos municipality extended warm thanks to the Polish Embassy for its initiative, as well as to all participating ambassadors for showing active interest in the city and its heritage.