Slow, thoughtful fashion created with sustainability in mind is behind the brand of one Cyprus fashion designer. It’s all about quality over quantity

“Sustainability isn’t a destination, it’s something you constantly evolve with,” says Georgia Moditi speaking about her journey to establish a Cypriot brand for sustainable womenswear.

As a fashion design graduate with a decade of experience as a stylist, Moditi lived the fast-paced world of fashion shoots and trends before officially launching her brand. “Deep down, my heart longed to create something of my own. So, in my early 20s, in an attempt to make this happen, I juggled three jobs for a few years: my full-time position at the magazines, my brand that was just starting, and teaching sewing and pattern cutting, which I had been doing for one to two years already with weekly groups,” says Moditi. By 2014, she had officially launched Georgia Moditi.

“At its core, my brand is about slow, thoughtful fashion – garments that are effortless, comfortable, and timeless. I wanted to create clothes that move with you, fit beautifully and become staples in your wardrobe,” she adds. “I’d say my brand is about effortless style with a soul. I love designing pieces that are easy to wear, but still feel special. Comfort is key, but so is character. I want my clothes to feel like a second skin, something you reach for again and again. Fabric, it’s alive. It moves, it changes, it tells a story. There’s something magical about working with it,” she adds.

Yet her work is not just about style; it is also about sustainability and transparency. “For me, sustainability isn’t just a buzzword, it’s about respect. Respect for the materials, the process and the people involved. I make small runs, minimise waste, and use fabrics that feel good both on the skin and in terms of impact. Transparency matters because people should know where their clothes come from and who made them,” explains Moditi.

To this end, she advocates that sustainable living is all about being mindful about what we buy, how we use it, and what we leave behind. And her field, sustainable fashion, has the same idea: choosing quality over quantity, repairing instead of replacing, and appreciating the craftsmanship behind every piece. “For me, they go hand in hand. It’s not about being perfect but about making better choices, little by little,” says Moditi, and “it’s been a journey, I’m always learning. Each collection, each decision brings new ways to reduce waste, refine materials, and be more mindful,” she adds.

In addition to her line, Moditi has been running weekly group lessons in her studio for many years. She also co-created Slow Sew with Anna Apostolou, Saturday sewing workshops designed for a more relaxed, one-time experience. “While the workshops are mainly hands-on, sustainability naturally comes up. When people learn how to sew, they start viewing clothes differently, appreciating the effort behind them, and are less likely to treat fashion as disposable,” says Moditi. “We occasionally run workshops on upcycling or mending clothes, which are both essential aspects of sustainable fashion,” she adds.

Admittedly, establishing an independent fashion brand in a small country as Cyprus was not without its challenges. “It’s definitely not the easiest place to start a brand, especially when most people shop from malls and big retailers. But that also makes it more special when someone chooses a handmade, locally made piece. The challenge is finding those people who appreciate craftsmanship and showing them that fashion can be personal, unique, and more sustainable,” she asserts. “It’s tough because resources are limited, but it also makes everything more intentional. I work in small batches, connect closely with my customers, and make sure everything is done with care. It’s a different kind of fashion business, one that’s slower but more meaningful,” she adds.

So how does sustainable fashion work? For Moditi, the best way is to show, not preach. “I create pieces that are timeless and built to last, I teach people how to make and mend their own clothes, and I share the process behind what I do. When people see that sustainable fashion can be stylish, practical, and personal, they naturally become more interested in it,” says Moditi.

Unintentionally, but practically, Moditi’s collections are designed for women and made by women in Cyprus. “It wasn’t necessarily planned that way, but it makes sense,” she admits. “There’s something powerful about women creating for women. It’s a space of understanding, connection and support. I naturally design for women because I understand their needs, and I work with women because I believe in uplifting local talent,” she says.

There’s a lot behind Moditi’s work, and it’s taken years of experience to get to where she is today. “Leaving the media world to start my own brand was definitely a leap, but I knew it was the right time. Working in magazines taught me invaluable skills like storytelling, branding and understanding how people connect with fashion – all of which shaped my brand. During that time, I styled many of Cyprus’ prominent women in show business – actors, singers, politicians, and more. Working with such a diverse range of body types and styles and figuring out how to dress them so they’d feel and look confident, gave me a deeper understanding of how clothes should fit different bodies. An insight that really helped me in designing my own line.”

Georgia Moditi

So does she believe that she inspires women? Whether through dressing them or merely sharing her sustainable fashion with them? “I wouldn’t say it’s something I actively set out to do, but if my journey or work inspires other women, that’s truly humbling. I believe that when you follow your passion and stay true to your goals, it can have a positive impact on those around you. If my story or the things I create encourage others to pursue their dreams, then I’m really grateful for that.”

Slow sew to enhance sustainable living

As part of her initiatives to introduce sustainable living and sustainable fashion, Georgia Moditi organises weekly workshops in her studio in Kaimakli in Nicosia, in which she invites participants to learn how to sew unique pieces. Established her colleague Anna Apostolou, and now known as Slow Sew, these workshops last a maximum of four hours (depending on participant experience) and focus on enabling those taking part to have a hands on experience and sew a unique piece of clothing, taking it home with them at the end of the day.

With no particular experience required, the workshops are offered in a relaxed environment, in small groups, for those who wish to further their sewing knowledge as well as having the opportunity to make an item of clothing from start to finish, to their own measurements. These workshops are “easy peasy steps towards sustainable living,” Moditi says. “Sewing is a learned skill – anyone can learn it! The idea that you need to be creative to sew is a total myth.”

From time to time, workshops divert from merely sewing, and concentrate on needle felting, knitwear and even Origami bags. Otherwise, workshops on how to create your own godet skirt, genderless sweatshirt or gathered dress have been delivered in the past.

On Saturday, Moditi will guide participants through sewing their own jumpsuit, ideal for the spring and summer season.

And on April 26, participants will have the opportunity to create a reversible Apron Top, a trendy summer crossed back top, once again ideal for the upcoming season.

All materials/ fabrics, threads, patterns and sewing machines are provided in the cost of the workshop which is €50/60. Considering these are workshops for small groups, it is recommended that people interested in participating book their spot early, on 99 514374 or 99 761299. These workshops also make great gifts for loved ones with vouchers provided upon request. As Moditi says, these are “perfect for the creative soul in your life!”.

The Slow Sew initiative also provides products for what Moditi estimates to be a growing sewing community on the island. These include mugs, stickers, posters, tote bags and postcards.

You can also find out more information about Moditi’s work and her initiatives by following Slow Sew on Instagram or visit the website https://georgiamoditi.com/