Three suspects were brought before the Nicosia District Court on Saturday, after being arrested on Friday night for trafficking of adults for sexual exploitation.

The operation, carried out with the assistance of the anti-drug unit and the special mobile units, targeted a property in the Nicosia district. Police’s human trafficking bureau is investigating the case, which involves the trafficking of one person.

The operation highlights the police’s continued efforts to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation.

As of Saturday, the court issued an eight-day detention order for each of them as investigations continue. Authorities have yet to release further details about the case, as the investigation remains ongoing.