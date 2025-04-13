Discussions about changing the dress code in secondary schools in the north under the ‘ministry of education’ are being politicised, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said on Sunday.

According to a statement by the ‘presidency’, the Turkish Cypriot leader said the issue is being used as a political tool and an attempt is being made to create the impression that the principle of secularism is being abandoned, adding that the Turkish Cypriots have always been guided by the principles and reforms of Ataturk and this code has not changed and would not change.

“Throughout history, neither the Greek Cypriots nor British pressure have been able to prevent the Turkish Cypriot people from this path,” he said.

His comments came after an estimated 13,000 Turkish Cypriots took to the streets of northern Nicosia on Tuesday evening to protest against the ruling coalition’s attempts to legalise the wearing of hijabsand other religious garments by children at public schools in the north.

After the demo, the north’s ruling coalition for the second time legalised the wearing of hijabsby children at public schools in the north.

According to Tatar, it is natural to make certain adjustments to the law and regulations in accordance with universal human rights, the rights of the child, and other rights in modern conditions.

“Individuals may have different thoughts according to their free will, but like many states in the world, we need to protect the rights and freedoms of individuals and act according to the needs of the time, rather than pursuing political interests before the presidential election,” he said.

Equal opportunities and the right to education cannot be hindered, the school uniform is intended to bring order and the headscarf does not disturb the essence of the use of the uniform, but is within the framework of freedom of belief, he added.

“Freedom of expression and protest is one of the most fundamental rights.”

Regarding the post by his wife, Sibel Tatar in support of Tuesday night’s demo, he said that as a citizen she expressed her own sensitivities on such an important issue and the fact that she thinks differently from him and expresses it is an indication of the democratic structure of the Turkish Cypriot people.

There will not be religious coercion, he continued, and in the context of democracy, everyone’s beliefs should be respected and no one should be targeted because of their religious beliefs.

The ongoing discussions will serve no other purpose than to deepen polarisation, he added, and called on all groups in society to act with common sense and focus on a better education system without dragging the issue in other directions.