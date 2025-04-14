BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, has officially appointed Alpan Group as its national dealer partner in Cyprus, marking a major step forward in the country’s transition towards electric mobility.

“The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of NEVs in Cyprus by providing customers access to BYD’s highly advanced vehicles through a network of physical sales, supported by high-level after-sales services,” the announcement said.

Alpan Group is a member of the Sfakianakis Group and brings with it deep market expertise and a well-established infrastructure that will enhance BYD’s market presence in Cyprus.

Moreover, the company is set to make significant investments in distribution networks and supporting infrastructure in order to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility on the island.

BYD’s arrival in Cyprus will see the launch of several of its most popular EV models, including the BYD DOLPHIN SURF, ATTO 3, SEAL, SEAL U DM-i and SEALION 7.

These models feature BYD’s world-leading electric vehicle technologies and pioneering power battery systems.

Alpan Group aims to not only grow the presence of BYD in Cyprus, but also to contribute meaningfully to environmental goals.

Globally, BYD has already delivered over 10 million new-energy passenger vehicles and maintains a presence in more than 100 countries and 400 cities.

The company also said that it remains committed to its global environmental initiative to “Cool the Earth by 1℃”.

“The partnership between BYD and Alpan Group reflects the commitment of both companies to promoting sustainable mobility solutions and technological innovation,” a statement from the companies said.

“BYD leads the global market of new-energy vehicles, while Alpan Group, supported by the expertise of Sfakianakis Group, possesses the necessary infrastructure to enhance BYD’s presence in Cyprus.”

In parallel with its automotive expansion, Alpan Group continues to grow in new sectors, expanding its customer base and offering high-level services while creating professional development opportunities for its growing team.

Stavros P. Taki, Chairman and CEO of both Alpan Group and the Sfakianakis Group, expressed strong enthusiasm about the partnership.

“We are extremely proud to expand our collaboration with BYD in Cyprus through Alpan Group,” he said.

“Our strategy is to play a leading role in the transition to electric mobility and offer Cypriot consumers advanced and sustainable mobility solutions,” he added.

“With our expertise and dynamism, we are ready to support BYD’s growth in the Cypriot market and contribute to the creation of a greener and more sustainable future,” Taki concluded.