Cyprus is “shocked and horrified by Russia’s strike targeting Sumy on Palm Sunday,” the foreign ministry said on Sunday night.

In a post on X, the ministry said “such attacks make the necessity of a ceasefire all the more imperative.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We express our firm solidarity with Ukraine,” the ministry added.

Ukraine is on the agenda of Monday’s EU foreign affairs council.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos is in Luxembourg for the council, which will be discussing Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine, the Middle East, EU-Africa relations, the latest developments in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the western Balkans.

Following the council session, Kombos will attend the EU-Palestine high level political dialogue and the fourth accession conference with Albania.