A push for closer cooperation between Cyprus and the European Union on economic policy took centre stage on Monday during a meeting between Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and Independent MEP Fidias Panayiotou.

The meeting, held at the finance ministry in Nicosia, followed Panayiotou’s recent participation in the European Parliament’s committees on economic and monetary affairs and budgets. His visit was part of efforts to strengthen ties with national institutions and promote better coordination on financial matters.

According to an official statement, the MEP briefed the minister on his work in Brussels and Strasbourg. He also expressed his desire to build a more direct line of communication with the Cypriot government, particularly the finance ministry, to ensure alignment on budgetary issues and key economic developments.

Minister Keravnos welcomed the initiative and wished Panayiotou success in his parliamentary work. He then provided a concise overview of the current state of the Cypriot economy, including challenges and progress within the broader EU context.

The two agreed on the importance of continuous dialogue to better serve both Cyprus’s national interests and European priorities. The meeting was described as cordial and constructive.

The finance ministry did not announce any formal agreements, but both sides signalled a willingness to cooperate more closely in the future.