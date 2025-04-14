The Red Cross will donate 2,500 ‘love packages’ to support needy families for Easter.

The initiative is organised by Cyprus Red Cross for the 12th consecutive year, in an effort to support people in need to celebrate the Easter holidays.

The campaign is implemented across Cyprus, with the support of members of local branches, as well as the Youth Department.

Love packages and coupons will be offered to the beneficiaries including necessities for the house.

It will include 25 types of dry food, such as legumes, pasta, milk, oil, canned goods and various other items necessary for the Easter table.

Dozen volunteers will prepare the packages with the collaboration of the local education department that will deliver them to needy students and people who receive help from the Red Cross.

“Thanks to our volunteers and to all those who made donations, more than 2,500 families, will be able to celebrate Easter this year,” Marios Argyrou, general secretary of the Cyprus Red Cross said.

Everyone who wants to contribute with a donation can visit their official website here.