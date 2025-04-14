A 42-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Limassol for the possession of cocaine and cannabis.

The police said the drug squad stopped the man’s car in Limassol after a tipoff and found 2.4g of cannabis in his possession.

They then investigated a property he was using and found three packages containing a total of 39g of cocaine, as well 16 packages with 69g of cannabis.

The man was arrested and placed in custody.

Limassol’s drug squad is investigating.