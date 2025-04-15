The president of the Eurogroup and Ireland’s finance minister, Paschal Donohoe, is paying an official visit to Cyprus on Holy Tuesday.

Donohoe’s visit aims to strengthen cooperation on economic issues and reinforce confidence in Cyprus’ fiscal path. His day begins with a meeting at 10am with Finance Minister Makis Keravnos at the ministry of finance in Nicosia. The two are expected to discuss economic reforms, investment opportunities, and the role of Cyprus in the wider European financial framework. Brief statements to the media will follow their discussions.

Later on Holy Tuesday, Donohoe will be received by President Nikos Christodoulides at the presidential palace. Their meeting is scheduled for 11.30am and is likely to cover broader eurozone priorities, including financial stability, inflation, and support for member states facing economic pressure.

Holy Tuesday’s visit is seen as a vote of confidence in Cyprus’ economic direction, following recent improvements in growth forecasts and ongoing reforms in the energy and digital sectors.

The Eurogroup, which brings together finance ministers from countries using the euro, plays a central role in shaping the EU’s economic policies. Donohoe, re-elected as president of the Eurogroup in December 2022, has been a steady advocate for fiscal discipline and solidarity across the bloc.

Officials say Holy Tuesday’s meetings will also serve as preparation for future Eurogroup discussions where Cyprus may seek further support for infrastructure investment and green transition funding.