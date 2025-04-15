One of the most famous Cuban rhythm ensembles is coming to Cyprus this May to shake up the local music scene. Orquesta Revé is considered one of Cuba’s most historic and beloved orchestras in the world of Changüí music – an early form of traditional Cuban music from the sugar cane lands.

The orchestra was founded in 1956 by Guantanamero Elio Revé Matos. No one could have imagined back then that their music would become timeless and be at the top of the Cuban dance scene for over 65 years.

A contemporary ensemble playing solely Changüí music will travel to Cyprus for two explosive nights of music full of rhythm and hip-shaking beats.

Elio Revé, now known as the “Father of Changüí,” dedicated his life to spreading and evolving this unique musical genre. The authentic Guantanamo rhythm, full of passion and energy, became the orchestra’s trademark, inspiring countless musicians and getting generations up on their feet.

Today, Orquesta Revé continues its journey undeterred, staying innovative and fresh, with an explosive blend of traditional and contemporary sounds that promise to get you moving.

On May 23 and 24, the band will present this historical Cuban music tradition in front of audiences in Limassol and Nicosia. Some 14 musicians will take the stage, accompanied by local Cuban dancers from Chapeando Cuban Club.

La Revé

Famous Cuban band performs in Cyprus. May 23. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. May 24. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.ticketmaster.cy