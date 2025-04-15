A 35-year-old man from Limassol has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack at a pharmacy in Chlorakas on Monday. He is expected to be transferred to the Athalassa hospital in Nicosia for further psychiatric treatment.

The man, who was apprehended on the evening of Holy Monday, was assessed by a government psychiatrist on Tuesday morning. Authorities have confirmed that he requires immediate psychiatric care.

As a result, the process of issuing a transfer order for his admission to the Nicosia psychiatric hospital is currently underway, according to assistant police director of Paphos operations, Michael Nicolaou.

The suspect faces charges of attempted murder, wounding, and possession of a knife.

The attack took place around 10am yesterday when two women, aged 33 and 23, were working at the pharmacy in Chlorakas. The 35-year-old suspect allegedly launched an assault on both women, leaving them with injuries.

The victims were quickly rushed to Paphos general hospital. The 23-year-old pharmacy employee received treatment and was discharged, while the 33-year-old owner of the pharmacy underwent surgery and remains in hospital. Doctors have described her condition as serious but stable.

The suspect voluntarily handed himself over to Paphos’ criminal investigations department, presenting the knife used in the attack. He was arrested and remains in police custody while investigations continue.