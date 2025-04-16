Cyprus and India are set to strengthen their economic partnership, with high-level talks focusing on boosting tourism, hotel investments, and infrastructure development.



The discussions took place on Tuesday between India’s high commissioner to Cyprus, Sri Manish, and key Cypriot officials, including the president, the vice president of tourism, and the secretary of the Paphos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI).



According to a PCCI statement, both sides emphasised the need to deepen business and trade relations. They explored opportunities in Cyprus’s hotel industry, land development, and infrastructure sectors—key areas where Indian investment could play a significant role.



Tourism was also high on the agenda, with Cyprus aiming to attract more Indian visitors. The Mediterranean island, known for its sunny beaches and historic sites, has been expanding its global outreach to diversify its tourism market.



To further collaboration, the PCCI announced plans to host a business networking event soon, bringing together Cypriot and Indian entrepreneurs. The meeting will serve as a platform for forging new partnerships and exchanging ideas.

The talks signal growing economic ties between the two nations, with Cyprus positioning itself as an attractive destination for Indian investors and holidaymakers alike.