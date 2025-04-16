A rare but opportune gathering is set to take place on the 8th of May, as mayors from across Cyprus will convene on the stage of REALTYon 2025 to discuss how local governments are leading a new wave of urban transformation.

The highly anticipated panel, titled “Mic to the Mayors: How Local Governments Are Transforming Urban Living in Cyprus” is scheduled to take place from 11:40 to 12:40 on the main stage of the island’s largest real estate expo.

REALTYon 2025, set to open its doors from the 8th to the 9th of May, is positioning itself as more than just a property expo. With over 70 developers and 200+ properties on display, the expo has become a hub for investors, homebuyers, and industry professionals. But this year, all eyes will be fixed on how Cyprus’ municipal leaders are reshaping the cities and communities that will define the future of the island.

A Closer Look at the Mayors’ Panel

As housing demands evolve and cities attempt to adapt, local governments are playing a critical role in rethinking major factors such as infrastructure and smart city solutions. The Mic to the Mayors session aims to shine a spotlight on these efforts, providing firsthand insights from the policymakers shaping Cyprus’ urban future.

This session explores how local governments in Cyprus are embracing smart city solutions to enhance urban living and drive economic growth. Municipal leaders will share insights into current initiatives aimed at improving public services such as waste management, public safety, and mobility through innovative technologies. The discussion will also address the critical role of public-private partnerships in accelerating these projects and attracting investments, as well as the lessons that Cyprus can learn from successful BOT projects in other countries. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how smart town strategies are shaping the future of urban life in Cyprus, fostering more sustainable, efficient, and connected communities.

An Expo for Every Kind of Buyer and Investor

REALTYon 2025 continues to attract a diverse audience, from first-time buyers and families to retirees and international investors. The event offers access to exclusive listings, expert guidance, and a curated look at the most promising developments on the island. With the new inclusion of government leaders as part of a speaker panel, it’s also becoming a platform for governmental transparency and forward-thinking collaboration.

Registration Now Open

Whether you’re in the market for a new home, scouting investment opportunities, or simply interested in the future of real estate and city development in Cyprus, REALTYon 2025 is the event to attend.



Registration is free and open to the public.