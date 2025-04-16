A spell of unseasonably warm, settled weather is sweeping across the region this Easter week, as a weak high-pressure system promises sun-drenched days and balmy temperatures well above seasonal norms.

This Great Wednesday, skies will remain predominantly clear, with temperatures climbing to 27C inland, 25C along southern and eastern coasts, and 23C in western and northern coastal areas. Higher altitudes will see cooler conditions, hovering around 15C. Light, variable winds will shift gradually to southwesterly or northwesterly directions, strengthening to light-moderate by afternoon. Coastal waters will stay calm to slightly choppy, with temporary roughness in the southwest later.

Clear skies will persist tonight, with temperatures dipping to 12C inland and along coasts, and 6C in mountainous zones. Winds and breezes will turn downslope, leaving seas calm to lightly choppy.

The fine weather is set to hold through Holy Thursday, with highs continuing to climb. Good Friday and Holy Saturday will remain largely bright, though hazy conditions may develop as light dust particles linger in the atmosphere.

Thermometers are expected to rise steadily over the coming days, significantly exceeding the region’s average spring temperatures. Meteorologists attribute the trend to the dominant high-pressure system, which shows little sign of relenting through the Easter period.

The prolonged warmth offers ideal conditions for outdoor Easter celebrations but has raised concerns among farmers about potential impacts on spring crops. Authorities have urged locals and visitors to stay hydrated and use sunscreen during prolonged sun exposure.