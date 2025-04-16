XM is the lead sponsor of the ARIS programme, which supports the rapid development of start-ups. Can you tell us more about this partnership and the philosophy behind this initiative?

The ARIS rapid startup growth programme offers innovative startups the strategic partnerships, inspiration and capabilities they need to accelerate their growth, enhance their impact and create their own success stories. ARIS was established in 2018 in partnership with Deloitte Cyprus, which designs and oversees the implementation of the programme through its Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre. XM is partnering with the programme from 2023, further enhancing its work and momentum.

What prompted the support of such an action?

As a Cyprus-based group of companies with a large percentage of our employees being Cypriot, we invest strategically in areas of long-term value, such as innovation, education and entrepreneurship. Our collaboration with ARIS is part of this strategic approach, as through this programme we are actively contributing to the creation of a sustainable innovation ecosystem. At the same time, we are strengthening the interconnection of the local business community with international markets, offering tangible opportunities for growth, know-how and outward-looking.

What is the balance sheet to date?

To date, – with XM’s input and Deloitte’s inputs – the programme has supported the development of more than 35 start-ups. Participants gain access to expert resources, guidance from experienced mentors and targeted partnerships, and are given the opportunity to connect meaningfully with professionals from the local and international market. Through the support of qualified experts, startups receive targeted feedback on their business path and development. The programme also offers the opportunity to present their business proposals to an investment audience, as well as guidance on access to financial instruments that accelerate their further development.

What does this initiative mean for Cyprus and abroad?

It underlines the need for a systematic strengthening of the local business ecosystem as a pillar of sustainable development and economic extroversion. This initiative is part of XM’s broader framework for creating added value, strengthening innovation as a driver of economic growth and connecting the Cypriot market with international investment and business environments. Innovation, for us, is not an option but an essential prerequisite for sustainable economic progress.

The international group of companies XM, a world-renowned and multi-licensed provider of online investment services, recognises the importance of social contribution to a better world with equal rights for all. As such, it has created a dynamic corporate social responsibility program, with one of its key pillars being that of education and skills development.

