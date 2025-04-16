A terrified shop employee was threatened at knifepoint during a late-night robbery at a kiosk in Nicosia, police announced on Wednesday.

The incident happened just after midnight when a masked man stormed into the store, brandishing a blade before stealing cash from the till and fleeing on foot.

According to a police statement, the employee raised the alarm at around 12.45am on Wednesday, reporting that the robbery had taken place just minutes earlier.

The suspect, whose face was covered, remains at large as Nicosia CID investigates. No injuries were reported, but the worker was left shaken by the ordeal.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.