Supporting the Cyprus Red Cross for the 12th consecutive year, with every scan of the Lidl Plus digital card, the company remains a consistent part of the solution.

Festive seasons always awaken strong feelings of solidarity and an undeniable need to show love and support to those in need. That’s why, during this Easter period, Lidl Cyprus stands once again alongside the Cyprus Red Cross, significantly enhancing its invaluable humanitarian work.

Specifically, from April 4th to April 19th, the company implements its established “Easter Loyalty” campaign, through which consumers contribute to supporting the Cyprus Crisis Management Service of the Cyprus Red Cross with 0.20€ with each scan of the Lidl Plus digital card.

Over 12 years, the close collaboration between Lidl Cyprus and the Cyprus Red Cross has built a relationship of mutual trust, essential for effectively addressing all those diverse challenges faced by the organization. Particularly, due to its geographical location, Cyprus experiences increased migration flows and natural disasters, necessitating constant preparedness for immediate humanitarian aid. Volunteers, necessary resources, equipment, and adequate financial means are vital for effectively managing such crises.

Thanks to Lidl Cyprus’s generous support, the Cyprus Red Cross has significantly strengthened its capacity to respond promptly and effectively to emergency needs. The addition of two vehicles to the organization’s fleet enables volunteers to reach quickly and safely those in need, providing timely humanitarian assistance. Moreover, Lidl Cyprus rapidly responds to requests from the Cyprus Red Cross for essential products, significantly enhancing the organization’s capability to support vulnerable groups immediately.

Additionally, Lidl Cyprus’ contribution is particularly significant at the Stella Soulioti Children’s Therapy Centre, which has been offering specialized services to children aged 0 to 22 since 1957. Lidl has created a safe and beautiful playground in the centre’s outdoor space, where children can safely enjoy recreational activities. This support contributes positively to improving children’s quality of life and the development of their skills. At a time when therapy needs are increasing, this assistance becomes even more valuable, enabling more families to receive essential support.

Furthermore, Lidl Cyprus’ support in organizing the nationwide camp of the Cyprus Red Cross positively impacts participating youth, offering them safe and creative experiences promoting cooperation, education, and especially volunteerism. Through such initiatives, young people develop greater social awareness and responsibility.

Through its Easter Loyalty campaign, Lidl Cyprus reaffirms once again that when society and businesses join forces, they can create a better tomorrow filled with hope and security for everyone.