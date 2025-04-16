The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, digital health, e-commerce, and cybersecurity took centre stage at the international technology and innovation exhibition ‘Beyond’, held in Athens earlier this month.

Cyprus was represented by the Ministry of Energy which took part through the Cyprus Trade Centre in Athens, hosting an information booth at the event.

According to the ministry “the exhibition focuses on promoting high-tech, research, and start-ups, providing a platform for companies and organisations to explore international partnerships, particularly with Greek and foreign businesses”.

This year spotlighted emerging technologies, including smart city solutions, with AI remaining a key theme throughout.

The ministry’s presence offered visitors insights into Cyprus’ evolving business environment and opportunities for collaboration.