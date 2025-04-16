PUNIN GROUP, known for its creative and quality-driven concepts, has unveiled its latest culinary project: THE CROISSANT by PUNIN—a vibrant new spot dedicated to

handmade stuffed croissants and gourmet sandwiches.

This project is all about elevating the everyday pastry experience. With a deep passion for quality ingredients and artisanal techniques, THE CROISSANT by PUNIN brings a fresh twist to classic comfort food. From the buttery, flaky layers of their handmade croissants to the bold flavors of their house-made sauces and fillings, every bite is designed to surprise and satisfy.

“Our mission was to take something familiar and make it extraordinary,” says Dmitry Punin. “Croissants and sandwiches are everywhere—but when they’re made with love, precision, and creativity, they become something truly memorable.”

Whether you’re in the mood for a savory, melty sandwich or a sweet pastry with a twist,

THE CROISSANT by PUNIN promises something indulgent and unforgettable.

THE CROISSANT by PUNIN is available on BOLT and WOLT, and also open for take-away

at Irinis 11, Old Town, Limassol.

Follow us: https://www.instagram.com/thecroissant_bypunin/