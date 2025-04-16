President Nikos Christodoulides dismissed allegations that Turkey had blocked the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) and advised waiting for the outcome of Wednesday’s Greek National Security Council (Kysea) meeting.

In statements on Wednesday, Christodoulides said the GSI, an undersea cable project to link the electricity grids of Cyprus, Greece and Israel, was “a project backed by the EU”.

To a remark that Turkey was happy it had blocked the GSI, Christodoulides said nothing like that had happened.

“Turkey can celebrate, it can say anything it likes, as it does on many issues. We are doing our own job,” he added.

Christodoulides said there were agreements in place with the company that would be laying the cable and advised waiting for developments.

Asked about the Greek government’s decision to proceed with maritime spatial planning, the president said he was aware of the decision and considered it to be “in the right direction”.

Maritime spatial planning is set out in an EU directive, which establishes a framework for maritime spatial planning aimed at promoting the sustainable growth of maritime economies, the sustainable development of marine areas and the sustainable use of marine resources.

Maritime spatial planning must take into account interactions between activities on land and at sea, reduce conflicts and create synergies, as well as foster cooperation across borders between EU countries.