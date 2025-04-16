Two of Cyprus’ most stunning venues, one a Unesco World Heritage site and the other neighbouring a Natura 2000 EU protected area, are about to host enchanting evenings of musical brilliance. The occasion being the latest edition of the International Pharos Chamber Music Festival which returns for the 24th year.

On May 27-31, five concerts with 19 world-renowned musicians will take place at the Royal Manor House in Kouklia whilst on June 1, an orchestral gala with four festival soloists and the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra will bring the Olive Grove in Delikipos to life.

Happening for more than two decades, the International Pharos Chamber Music Festival has firmly established itself as a beacon of artistic excellence and cultural significance, both in Europe and beyond. Recognised internationally as one of the most important annual classical music events, the festival continues to enrich the cultural landscape of Cyprus with its uncompromising dedication to quality and innovation.

Its programme of chamber music, spans from the baroque to the 21st century, offering audiences a profound and ever-evolving musical journey. At the same time, it remains deeply rooted in its mission to serve the community, opening the world of chamber music to a broader audience and offering transformative educational opportunities to students across the island.

This year, the festival comprises five chamber concerts, from 27 until 31 May at the Royal Manor House in Kouklia, performed by 19 of the world’s leading virtuosos. It will culminate on June 1 at the Pharos Arts Foundation’s open-air venue, the idyllic The Olive Grove, which will feature four of the festival’s soloists alongside the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The 24th International Pharos Chamber Music Festival maintains a core of musicians who return every year, while also welcoming guest soloists who are visiting Cyprus for the very first time. Among the guest artists who will make their debut appearance at the festival is violinist Kristine Balanas, the first concertmaster of the Berlin Philharmonic Daishin Kashimoto who returns to the festival, and the celebrated violin virtuoso Svetlin Roussev, first prize winner of the prestigious Sendai International Competition in 2001.

Another wonderful musician who will appear on the festival’s stage for the first time is the sought-after violist, Timothy Ridout, and two remarkable German cellists, the renowned Danjulo Ishizaka, whose performances have been hailed as “an exceptional feat of virtuosity, stamina and memory,” as well as Julian Steckel – a leading virtuoso, praised for his “masterful and authentic” playing.

The festival will also feature for the first time Nikita Mndoyants – first prize winner of the 2016 Cleveland International Piano Competition. He will be joined by the illustrious Italian pianist Enrico Pace and by the wonderful British pianist Ashley Wass.

After their tremendous success in their Cyprus debut two years ago, the festival will also welcome the return of the astounding Spanish double-bassist Uxía Martínez Botana and one of the world’s most exciting marimbaists, Ria Ideta, whose supreme mastery of the marimba promises to transport audiences to new heights of musical ecstasy.

It will also feature the long-anticipated return of Paul Meyer – who is unanimously recognised as one of the world’s most outstanding clarinetists, and the world-renowned, multi-award-winning horn player, Radovan Vlatkovic.

Last but not least, are the exceptional soloists who form the core and the backbone of the event each year: the Artistic Director of the Festival, cellist Alexander Chaushian, the incredible violinist Boris Brovtsyn, the young and highly talented Italian violinist Fabiana D’Auria, and wonderful violists Diemut Poppen, David Abrahamyan and Samuel Barsegyan.

The festival will conclude with a superb gala concert at the Pharos Arts Foundation’s open-air venue, The Olive Grove in Delikipos, where four of the festival’s soloists will join forces with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Yiorgos Kountouris.

24th International Pharos Chamber Music Festival

Five chamber music concerts and a gala concert by virtuoso musicians from around the world. May 27-31. Royal Manor House, Kouklia. June 1. The Olive Grove, Delikipos. €20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel. 22-663871