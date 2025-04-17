Post-Easter break, the live music scene will welcome a new wave of productions. An upcoming one places the spotlight on a significant Greek figure. The music ensemble Es Aei presents the performance Haris, To You – a musical portrait of the beloved singer Haroula Alexiou.

Following sold-out performances in Limassol, the concert now travels to Nicosia to continue the tribute to arguably one of the most important female vocalists in the Greek music scene.

On Friday, May 2, Antonakis Music Hall will welcome musicians Giorgos Ioannou, Konstantinos Krasidis Makaritis, Paris Xanthou, Kostas Apokidis, Andreas Rodosthenous and Rodos Panayiotou who will create the evening’s soundscape.

Through Alexiou’s songs, the performance will reveal a biographical journey, capturing the most significant chapters of her life and career. From her early folk hits to the more artistic works of her mature creative years, the concert will offer a musical journey full of emotion, memories and artistic evolution.

The programme includes landmark songs from her long musical journey. Each song is placed within the timeline of Alexiou’s career, tracing her transition from her early steps on the folk stage and collaborations with iconic composers, to her establishment as one of the leading voices in Greek music.

Haris, To You

Live music performance pays tribute to Haris Alexiou. May 2. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 9pm. €15. Tel: 99-566485