The Bank of Cyprus announced on Thursday that it repurchased a total of 281,147 of its ordinary shares between April 11 and April 16, 2025, as part of its ongoing €30 million share buyback programme.

The shares, each with a nominal value of €0.10, were acquired on both the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Main Market of the Regulated Securities Market of the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX).

The transactions were carried out through the company’s appointed broker, the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO).

On the Cyprus Stock Exchange, 57,872 shares were purchased. The highest price paid per share was €5.54, the lowest was €5.34, and the volume weighted average price was €5.45.

On the Athens Stock Exchange, 223,275 shares were acquired. The highest price paid per share was €5.56, the lowest was €5.30, and the volume weighted average price was €5.44.

The company confirmed that the total 281,147 shares purchased during this period will be cancelled toward the end of the buyback programme.

These share purchases are in line with Bank of Cyprus’ previously announced intention, dated February 18, 2025, to repurchase up to €30 million of its own shares.