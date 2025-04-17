A 23-year-old biker was killed at around 1.15am on Thursday in Larnaca when he lost control of his powerful motorcycle, hitting the curb and then a bus stop.

The police said Angelos Adamou, a resident of Aradippou, was riding his motorcycle along Grivas Digenis avenue in Larnaca and that the crash was violent.

Adamou, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Larnaca police are investigating the cause of the accident.