Easter occupancy hits 75 per cent

The outlook for Cyprus’ tourism sector appears slightly brighter this year, with early bookings for the first half of 2025 showing a better trend than the same period in 2024, according to president of the Cyprus Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe) Thanos Michaelides

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Michaelides said the flow of reservations so far is “satisfactory” and, if it continues, 2025 could see a modest improvement in performance compared to last year.

“Although we are cautiously optimistic, we must also be prepared for any changes,” he said, citing ongoing volatility in the global economy that may impact key markets such as the United Kingdom.

Hotel occupancy over the Easter period reached roughly 75 per cent, boosted by the rare coinciding of Orthodox and Catholic Easter, and Jewish Passover celebrations, he added.

However, a slight dip in bookings is expected now that the holiday period is over.

The UK, Poland, Germany and Israel remain the island’s main source markets, Michaelides said.

He also said that all hotel units are currently operating, including those that had previously suspended activity.

Asked about efforts to install desalination units in hotels, Michaelides confirmed that hoteliers have begun looking into the matter.

While he could not confirm how many would go ahead with implementation, he said several units are now conducting feasibility studies.

“It’s a good idea, but difficult to implement,” he said, pointing to challenges such as location, noise, and high energy use.

“Still, it offers a reliable water source,” he added.

Finally, Michaelides said that the association is currently in discussions with the Ministry of Agriculture to support the initiative.