Police have arrested the 38-year-old driver of the vehicle that was involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday night, in which a 34-year-old delivery driver was killed.

During questioning, the 38-year-old said the delivery driver swerved in front of him, an allegation the police are looking into.

The police will also be examining CCTV footage at the point of the accident.

The driver had tested negative in an alcotest, however he tested positive in preliminary tests for drugs.

Limassol traffic police deputy head Emilios Kafas said the accident happened at around 10.30pm on the crossing of Omonia and Paphos streets, when a car hit the electric scooter used by the delivery driver.

The delivery driver was taken to Limassol general hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.