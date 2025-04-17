A fire in the early hours of Thursday caused extensive damage to an abandoned warehouse in Ayios Dhometios, Nicosia.

Fire department spokesman Andreas Kettis said on X that a call was received at 2.37am that the warehouse was on fire.

Both the warehouse and its contents, mainly waste materials, were extensively damaged, Kettis said.

He added that there were no people in the warehouse at the time of the fire.

Fire fighters extinguished the fire and managed to save two vintage cars that were inside the warehouse.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.