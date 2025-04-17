Supermarkets, shops and the mall will stay open on Good Friday and Easter Saturday until 6pm.

Easter Sunday and Monday all shops and supermarkets will be closed including the ones in the mall, whilst the restaurants, cafes and cinemas operating at the mall will remain open.

Bakeries and kiosks can stay open on Easter Sunday and Monday. Supermarkets will re-open on Tuesday.

Banks get a long break. They will be closed on Good Friday and not re-open until Wednesday.