The Nicosia district organisation (EOA) has launched an investigation into an event hall in Nicosia, following a critical Audit Office report that has fuelled tensions between the government and former auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides.

The EOA announced it would conduct an immediate on-site inspection of the leisure centre and take all necessary legal measures.

In a statement, the EOA said it had not been involved in the licensing phase of the development, as all permits were issued before July 1, 2024, by the former town planning and building authorities.

It clarified that all documents related to the venue came under its jurisdiction only after it assumed responsibility in July 2024.

On Wednesday, the Audit Office accused authorities of turning a blind eye to the venue, which has been operating for about 19 months without an approval certificate. It warned that public health and safety could not be guaranteed under such circumstances.

The venue is said to have hosted weddings, parties, and performances by well-known singers, attracting large crowds.

Former auditor-general Michaelides criticised the government over the venue, prompting President Nikos Christodoulides to reject the allegations as “fake news.” He also denied claims that he attended the inauguration of the allegedly illegal project.

Michaelides responded on Thursday, accusing the government of spreading “shameless lies” in dismissing the corruption accusations