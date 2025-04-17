Former auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides said on Thursday that the government was telling ‘shameless lies’ when it dismissed corruption allegations as ‘fake news’, denying claims President Nikos Christodoulides attended the inauguration of an allegedly illegal leisure centre project.

“No matter how much Christodoulides’ government is trying to hide, the truth will come to light because the Cypriots deserve something better, they deserve a public administration free from entanglement and entangled people, they deserve a modern rule of law and better politicians,” Michaelides said.

He wondered if it was ‘fake news’ that during Christodoulides’ term in office “three licences were issued in seven working days for the centre in question”.

Michaelides referred to a second planning permit with additional exemptions given by the interior ministry on August 28, 2023, a building permit by the district officer on September 6 and an operation licence by the deputy tourism ministry also on September 6.

He also wondered “which invisible hand coordinated and achieved the issuing of three permits for an illegal centre in record time, without it meeting the minimum operation and safety criteria, in violation of all relevant legislation.”

Michaelides questioned the relationship of the president with the owner of the centre and “the cost of the pre-election event of the president in the said centre, three weeks before the elections”.

He called on the government to say whether the president was scheduled to officially open the centre on October 1 and how Christodoulides had paid for the pre-election event.

The former auditor-general also poses questions regarding the exclusion of MP complaints from the current auditor-general’s report on the issue, released earlier this week, and if anything had been done on behalf of the government to do something about the illegality of the centre.

“Does Mr Christodoulides believe that entanglement and corruption are not a serious issue?” Michaelides wondered in his statement.

On Wednesday, Christodoulides dismissed the corruption allegations as ‘fake news’, denying claims he attended the inauguration of an allegedly illegal leisure centre project.

“Another fake news story,” Christodoulides said.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou latter clarified the venue’s licence was approved on June 8, 2022, before the current administration, through an exceptions committee process.

He confirmed the April 2023 building permit was based on these terms, though the owner’s later request to amend conditions was rejected. Authorities issued an enforcement order in May 2024 after identifying violations.

The former auditor-general has alerted EU bodies to two other alleged Audit Office misconduct cases and demands the leisure centre matter be referred to Cyprus’ Anti-Corruption Authority, threatening to escalate the issue post-Easter if no action is taken.