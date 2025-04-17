Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) is giving three lucky winners the chance to win a unique trip to Monza, Italy, to experience the thrill of the Formula 1 Grand Prix and get up close and personal with the legendary Scuderia Ferrari team! From 15 April to 21 July 2025, with every 25-litre Shell V-Power refuel and use of the Shell GO+ app, consumers are automatically entered into the grand prize draw and win exclusive prizes through “Spin to Win”.

The new promotion by Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) combines the thrilling Formula 1 experience with the new and improved Shell V-Power fuel and the revamped Shell GO+ loyalty programme. With every refuelling, Shell GO+ mobile app users get a spin on the digital wheel and can instantly win special prizes. At the same time, with each use of the app they increase their chances of winning the grand prize for the trip to Monza, all expenses paid.

Among the prizes offered by the promotion are official Shell-Ferrari bags and hats, free car washes at Shell Car Washes, as well as points registration on the Shell GO+ app. The draw will take place on 25 July 2025 and entries are accepted exclusively through the “Spin to Win” section in the Shell GO+ app, available on Android and iOS devices.

Coral Cyprus, the official Shell licensee in Cyprus, has been operating in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of over 40 fuel stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative products and high-quality services, while investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social well-being in Cyprus.

Visit a Shell fuel station today, download the Shell Go+ app and start claiming exclusive gifts and benefits: https://www.shell.com.cy/shell-go-plus

Terms & Conditions apply.