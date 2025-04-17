A group of walking football clubs, made up of Cypriot and expatriate senior men – some retired, others still working – have launched a fundraising campaign to represent Cyprus at the World Nations Cup in Torrevieja, Spain, this October.

“We will be one of 100 teams taking part, and this will be the first time a Cypriot team has entered such a competition,” the group said.

The campaign, titled “Help Cyprus Get to Spain,” aims to raise €15,000 to cover travel, accommodation, competition fees and team kit.

“Our squad of hopefuls includes 12 players and two coaches, all of whom have been passionate footballers throughout their lives. Now, as men over 50, we may no longer play the traditional game, but walking football allows us to continue enjoying the sport we love –just at a slower pace,” the team said.

The squad explained that “walking football in Cyprus has a wider intent in supporting physical activity for senior men and women in the local communities, and getting this squad to Spain will help highlight the sport and spread it to further reaches of the island of Cyprus.”

The campaign can be found here.