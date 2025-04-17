Easter weekend is coming! The aromas of freshly baked cheesy flaounes and pull-apart tsourekia are in the air as the island’s faithful celebrate this grand religious holiday. For many, this weekend will be filled with church services, traditional meals, family gatherings and a big Sunday lunch followed by a public holiday.

Events are still happening this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, despite the holidays, albeit less than usual. Villages dress up in the Easter spirit whilst creative workshops and live music nights will keep the island’s cultural scene alive. What is different about this weekend is that events continue to Monday and Tuesday as well.

If in Nicosia and looking for fun suitable for children, the CVAR-Severis Foundation is planning creative spring break workshops. On Friday morning, it will host the Embroidering the Future workshop between 11am and 12.30pm showing children traditional Cypriot costumes and attire and then helping them create their own clothes for a doll inspired by local patterns and designs. The workshop is in Greek and costs just €10 per child.

If it is a taste of tradition you are after, the Youth Council of Odou village has planned a range of activities this weekend. Most will take place on Sunday and Monday inviting visitors to take part in traditional street games, bingo, souvla-eating, treasure hunts and live music.

Easter fun will also take place in Akaki village with donkey races on the river bridge on Sunday at 3.30pm, traditional games in the square, such as egg-and-spoon races, ziziros, jump rope and other Cypriot games. On Monday, sports races will take place for old and young. Both nights will end with a music and dance programme with local ensembles to add a cheerful spirit to the weekend.

Similar activities will happen on Easter Monday in Orounta with games in the streets, bouncy castles, loukoumades, souvlakia and crepes. Adding a musical touch to the day will be singer Vasiliki Hadjiadamou accompanied by a dancing group.

CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth in Avgorou also prepares for plenty of Easter fun this weekend with its annual Easter Egg Hunt in the Maze. On Monday and Tuesday, the park will fill with games that old and young can enjoy as the gardens transform to welcome bunnies, colourful eggs, flowers and ribbons. Activities will include tug of war, sack races, Easter candles workshops and more outdoor fun.

But it is not just about Easter this weekend. A few venues continue their ordinary programme with live music performances. The Limassol Music Hall will host a Cuban night on Sunday welcoming the Yemaya Son Quinteto. The band formed in 2017 and plays a classic Cuban repertoire, Latin jazz and Latin music. Five musicians will take the stage at 8.30pm.

In Larnaca, Savino Live will also host a music night this Sunday by hosting the popular pop-rock band Fuse. The band will perform a memorable set with originals and covers, celebrating Easter Sunday in their own unique way. Happy Easter everyone!

