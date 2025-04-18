Where do you live?

I live in the apartment I bought in 2019 in Strovolos.

What did you have for breakfast?

If I eat breakfast, it’s usually a sandwich or cereal.

Describe your perfect day.

A day without stress, with good company and a nice walk in nature or by the sea. Or a party in Ayia Napa.

Best book ever read?

I don’t have a single favourite book, but I do like books on psychology or that offer practical knowledge etc.

Best childhood memory?

Playing guitar and feeling the first connection with music.

What is always in your fridge?

Beer, not because I drink it, but to offer to others.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I listen to many genres of music, from classical to metal, rock, blues, electronic, Latin and flamenco. I don’t have anything specific.

What’s your spirit animal?

I don’t know what my spirit animal is, but I do love animals.

What are you most proud of?

For managing to make a living from music, to set up my own guitar school and to stand on my own two feet without depending on anything else.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The robbery scene in Pulp Fiction, simply because it is epic and the way in which tension escalates.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

There are many people I would be interested in meeting, such as great composers of classical music or musicians from famous bands. I’d like to see how they live and think, what their daily lives are like and what they do to have a good time. I can’t pick a specific individual.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I’d go back to the 80s or 90s to see the good, impressive concerts in various genres. I believe some of the best concerts were held in those decades.

What is your greatest fear?

Losing my freedom and independence.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t engage in nonsense. Oh, and buy Google and Microsoft shares.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

I wouldn’t want to date anyone who listened to trap, daft pop-folk music or modern RnB. I’m OK with anything else.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

I’d spend the day with the people I love, but I would be very worried. I hope something like that never happens or at least I don’t know about it.

Constantinos has been playing music since he was 11 and has graduated from the University of Wolverhampton and the Royal Conservatoire of Birmingham. He has played in various bands and in the past decade set up and is an active member of Rumba Attack, playing flamenco rumba, Latin and fusion music. Keep up to date with Rumba Attack concerts and performances in Cyprus and abroad on their website or on Facebook and Instagram