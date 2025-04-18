Cyprus’ planned accession to the Schengen zone is expected to ease red tape for shipping companies and offer a welcome boost to the sector, according to the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), which is closely following developments.

At present, third-country nationals employed by Cypriot shipping firms must obtain a Schengen visa to travel to European ports, an added layer of bureaucracy that comes with both administrative hassle and cost.

Should Cyprus join the Schengen area, that requirement would be removed, simplifying the movement of technical staff and potentially encouraging more companies to consider relocating operations to the island.

Speaking to InBusinessNews, Alexandros Iosifidis, general director of the CSC, said the move would be “a real help” for the industry.

“We rely heavily on the mobility of our technicians,” he said.

“Right now, it’s not easy for staff from third countries to move between Cyprus and Europe to carry out technical inspections on ships.”

He explained that the current process involves applying for a Schengen visa each time, which creates unnecessary complications for companies.

“If Cyprus joins the Schengen zone and we’re employing people who already hold a Schengen visa, everything becomes easier, particularly when it comes to movement in and out of Cyprus,” he added.

The chamber has long backed the country’s accession and continues to urge the government to move the process forward.

“We know there are procedures and safeguards involved,” Iosifidis said.

“But from our side, it would be a clear step forward, helping companies operate in a more efficient, organised way.”

Asked whether Schengen membership could lead to more firms relocating to Cyprus, he said it could certainly help but wouldn’t be the decisive factor.

“Our main draw is the tonnage tax system, a stable tax base, a favourable legal framework, and relatively low operating costs,” he noted.

“Schengen would be an extra incentive, another arrow in our quiver, let’s say, but I don’t think it will be the key reason companies choose Cyprus.”

While embassies currently support companies well in issuing visas, the process remains a burden.

“If we can lift that weight entirely, operations will become even smoother,” Iosifidis said, by concluding that “yes, possibly, it gives us one more reason to attract international shipping companies to Cyprus.”