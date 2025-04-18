Firemen were required to cut a man out of a car after it veered off a road and came to a halt in a field, fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Friday.

He said the incident occurred on the road between the Larnaca district villages of Klavdia and Tersefanou on Thursday morning, at around 9.57am.

“A passenger vehicle veered off course and came to a halt in an adjacent field and the driver was extricated using rescue tools, placed on an immobilisation board, and handed over to the ambulance crew,” he said.

He added that a young child, who had been rescued by passersby before the fire brigade’s arrival, was also taken to hospital.