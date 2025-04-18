Delivery scooters from platforms like Wolt and Foody are increasingly blocking pavements, crossings and ramps in Nicosia, a clear breach of Cyprus law that authorities have so far failed to tackle.

The problem has gained fresh urgency after the death of 34-year-old delivery rider Yasir Shah, who was struck and killed by a car in Limassol on April 17 while delivering food. The driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, and the collision shattered Shah’s helmet, a stark reminder of the daily risks faced by gig workers.

Yet the danger isn’t only on the roads. Across Nicosia and Limassol, scooters are routinely dumped outside flats, cafes and shops, leaving pavements blocked and forcing pedestrians into the road. For elderly residents, parents with prams and people in wheelchairs, the streets are particularly difficult to negotiate.

Parking in pedestrian zones is illegal, but scooters are still being left across crossings and ramps, often without a rider in sight. Despite more than 1,500 complaints last year, police action is rare. The problem keeps growing, and much of the responsibility lies with the delivery platforms themselves.

Wolt and Foody have built businesses on speed and convenience, but they’ve done little to manage the side effects. There is no visible effort to train riders on local laws, no clear instructions on safe parking, and no system to penalise those who ignore the rules. Riders are left to figure things out on their own – and in the rush to deliver, many put safety last.

Rules introduced in early 2025 require riders to wear helmets, use working brakes and lights, and respect speed limits, 10 km/h in pedestrian zones, 20 km/h on cycle paths, and 30 km/h on roads. But enforcement is weak, and many riders flout the rules openly. Helmets are often missing, reflective gear is rare and some scooters even mount pavements or run red lights.

While the road safety council has proposed 30 km/h urban zones and higher fines, there has been little progress. Meanwhile, experts from the European transport safety council warn that cities like Nicosia are failing to adapt to the rise of micromobility.

They’re calling for clearer laws, better infrastructure, proper rider training,and above all, stronger oversight of delivery platforms.

An online debate on e-scooter safety is set for May 13, but until real changes are made, blocked pavements and rising risks will remain.