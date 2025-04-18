As part of Kourion Classical Music Days 2025 a free concert is coming up this April, offering charming musical moments just after the Easter holidays. Performing at the Cyprus Wine Museum in Erimi village on Wednesday, April 23, the three musicians of the Trío Contrastes ensemble will showcase captivating compositions from Spain.

The ensemble, formed in 1998 and made up of violin, clarinet and piano, is an ensemble with a unique chamber music configuration. Its repertoire focuses on 20th- and 21st-century works, especially contemporary Spanish music, and continues to expand thanks to numerous composers who have written dedicated pieces for the trio. It specialises in adapting Spanish Nationalist music including the works of Falla, Albéniz and Turina amongst others.

Trío Contrastes has performed at major festivals across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Their work has been praised by both audiences and critics, and they frequently engage in multidisciplinary projects. Recent appearances include the 2023 and 2024 editions of the International Festival of Contemporary Music of Madrid and the 2024 International Week of New Music in Bucharest. For their next international recital, they will head to Limassol for one night only.

Trío Contrastes

Spanish music concert. April 23. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village, Limassol district. 7pm. Free. [email protected]. Tel: 99-355358