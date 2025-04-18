In the mountain village of Kathikas, the spirit of Good Friday was alive and well this year, as the community once again gathered to witness the re-enactment of Jesus Christ’s walk from the Praetorium to Golgotha.

This cherished tradition has been observed for over 60 years, bringing together locals and visitors in a powerful display of faith.

For the 40th consecutive year, the procession followed the familiar half-kilometre route from the chapel of Ayios Onoufrios to the church of Panayia Evangelistria.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, who attended the ceremony, said the tradition holds a special meaning “especially in a semi-occupied homeland”. He stressed that the message of Holy Week, that after darkness comes light, is more relevant than ever. Letymbiotis also described the strong turnout as a positive sign, adding that the community’s commitment to preserving its customs is something to celebrate.

Deputy mayor of Kathikas, Charalambos Fylaktou, carried the cross for the first time in his new role. Surrounded by members of the ecclesiastical committee and local residents, he led the solemn procession through the village. Fylaktou later said that young people in the district have every reason to keep the tradition alive for future generations.

The custom actually began over 60 years ago when village priest Papasavvas introduced the re-enactment after visiting Jerusalem in the 1960s. Moved by the processions he saw there, he returned to Kathikas and began his own version of the walk, carrying the cross every Good Friday until his death.

Tourvas, who took over the role from Papasavvas, continued the ritual, ending the procession at the Epitaphios (the representation of Christ’s burial tomb) as part of the Holy Friday liturgy.

The 2023 event took on a more dramatic tone. Tourvas wore a crown of thorns and dramatically fell to his knees during the walk, evoking the biblical moment Christ stumbled under the weight of the cross. A second person helped him up, symbolising Simon of Cyrene. Roman soldiers added a historical intensity to the scene.

In 2022, the custom returned in full after pandemic restrictions were lifted. The route was once again filled with villagers and visitors, witnessing the re-enactment in person.

Even during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the tradition was not broken. Though the village was quiet and the public absent, the cross was still carried.

What began as a priest’s personal act of devotion has become one of Cyprus’ most enduring Holy Week rituals.