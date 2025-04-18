The police found more than 100 kilograms of cannabis and 16.5 kilograms of cocaine in packages which were delivered to a 31-year-old man in Larnaca, they announced on Friday.

They said that employees of a transport company travelled to a building in Larnaca on Thursday to deliver five packages, while the 31-year-old also drove to the address and introduced himself as the packages’ recipient.

The police were then called to the scene and determined that inside the packages were 96 packets of cannabis, containing just over 105kg in total, and 15 packets of cocaine, containing 16.5kg in total.

The man was arrested, while the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.