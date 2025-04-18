Only one in three pensioners are entitled to an Easter bonus this year, at a time when rising prices are “mercilessly pummelling” almost all pensioners, their union Ekysy said on Friday.

In a message ahead of Easter, Ekysy said “thousands of pensioners are struggling with high prices, continuous unfair cuts and contempt on behalf of the government.”

Ekysy called for measures to support pensioners and improve the pension system, as well as return to the benefits they enjoyed in 2012.

It also called for amendments to the law so that all widowed pensioners were entitled to benefits.

Ekysy reiterated its request for a meeting with the President Nikos Christodoulides.

“May these days be a calling for unity and advocacy. We assure you that we will continue to stand by our pensioners, continuing the struggle for a life with dignity, as the people who have offered everything deserve,” Ekysy said.