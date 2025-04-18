Three men, aged 20 years old, 19 years old, and 18 years old, were all arrested after getting into a fight with one another, the police announced on Friday.

The incident occurred in Nicosia on Thursday evening, with the police arriving on the scene to find the 20-year-old and the 19-year-old injured.

According to the police, the 19-year-old had a knife stuck in his right shoulder while the 20-year-old had abrasions on his face.

The 18-year-old was arrested later in the evening, with the police saying that the 19-year-old identified him at the police station as the man who stabbed him.

The two who sustained injuries were taken to the Nicosia general hospital, where they were administered first aid and discharged.

All three men remain in custody, with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.