The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) this week said that its digital tourism campaign is exceeding expectations, with the organisation reporting that its goals have already been significantly surpassed.

According to an official announcement, “since the launch of the campaign in mid-February, more than five million promotional messages have been distributed across various communication channels”.

In addition, it stated that “over 2.5 million unique potential visitors from key strategic markets have been reached by the campaign’s digital messaging”.

The campaign has also achieved more than 1.2 million completed views of its promotional videos, “surpassing all key performance indicators (KPIs) across every communication platform used”.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), in cooperation with the Deputy Ministry of Shipping and the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Helsinki, will organise a business forum and B2B meetings in Helsinki on May 21–22, 2025.

According to an official announcement, the events will coincide with the official working visit of president Nikos Christodoulides.

The forum will focus exclusively on companies active in the fields of shipping and marine technology.

Representing the Republic of Cyprus at the Forum will be the Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hadjimanolis.

The Director-General of the Finnish Ministry of Transport is also expected to participate.

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry has announced a new call for proposals under the Digital Upgrade of Businesses Scheme, part of the EU co-funded Thaleia 2021–2027 programme.

According to the announcement, the overall budget for the scheme during the current programming period amounts to €30 million.

For this third call, a total of €14 million will be made available, which includes unallocated funds carried over from the scheme’s first round.

The scheme aims to encourage investments in digital technologies and enhance the degree of digital integration within businesses that are either already operating or plan to operate in areas under the effective control of the Republic of Cyprus.

The ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the Cypriot banking sector edged up slightly to 6.3 per cent at the end of January 2025, from 6.2 per cent in December 2024, according to updated data published by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) this week.

The figures, which reflect the status of the banking sector as of January 31, 2025, show that the marginal increase in the NPL ratio was primarily due to negative reclassifications within NPL categories and foreign exchange fluctuations.

The coverage ratio of NPLs by credit loss provisions remained unchanged at 58.3 per cent, corresponding to €0.9 billion at the end of January. This level is consistent with that reported at the end of the previous month.

The central bank also reported that the total value of restructured loans within the licensed credit institutions amounted to €1.3 billion by the end of January 2025.

What is more, out of this amount, €0.7 billion continues to be classified as non-performing.

Limassol municipality and Frederick University’s Department of Maritime Transport and Commerce will host the fifth Blue Limassol Forum on Thursday, May 15 at the Cruise Terminal (POD 5 – Departures) of the new Limassol Port, with DP World Limassol as the venue host.

EU Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Costas Kadis, will deliver the keynote address, opening the dialogue on coastal sustainability and citizen participation in shaping the city’s future.

Held annually, the Forum brings together experts from academia, the shipping industry, and local authorities to examine the Blue Economy and Coastal Sustainability.

This year’s theme, ‘Ongoing Limassol Coastal Transformation: How can we establish an inclusive approach?’ explores how coastal cities can balance urban growth with environmental protection, while also ensuring that citizens are actively involved in the decision-making process.

Cyprus’ planned accession to the Schengen zone is expected to significantly benefit the shipping sector by reducing bureaucratic hurdles, according to the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC).

Currently, third-country nationals employed by Cypriot shipping firms need to obtain a Schengen visa to access European ports, creating extra costs and delays.

CSC General Director Alexandros Iosifidis said joining Schengen would simplify travel for technical staff, making inspections and operations more efficient.

The move could also make Cyprus more attractive for shipping companies considering relocation. The CSC has long supported Cyprus’ Schengen membership and continues to advocate for it.

Cyprus is rapidly gaining recognition as one of Europe’s top luxury property destinations, thanks to its Mediterranean charm, 300 plus days of sunshine, and strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa. The island offers a unique lifestyle shaped by the sea, sun, and outdoor living, attracting affluent buyers, investors, and digital nomads seeking both tranquillity and opportunity.

Demand for high-end real estate is soaring, with developers responding through exclusive beachfront villas, smart homes, and gated communities. Hotspots include Ayia Napa, Limassol, Paphos, and Protaras, catering to those seeking seclusion, nature, or resort-style living.

Cyprus also appeals to professionals and families with its EU access, favourable tax regime, strong infrastructure, and quality healthcare and education. This combination of lifestyle and business-readiness makes it ideal for long-term settlement or investment.

The REALTYon Expo 2025, set for May 8–9 in Limassol, is the premier event for those interested in Cyprus’ real estate market, offering direct access to top developers and insights into the island’s growing property sector.