April is brimming with events happening all over the island. Easter celebrations, concerts, exhibitions, art events and talks are taking place in the coming weeks and Larnaca is adding to the cultural agenda with a basketball game and a dance festival.

Next week, Larnaka 2030 will welcome the junior team of the Paneleucinian Athletic Basketball Club to its town, host the young athletes and their escorts for four days and then organise a friendly match with the corresponding junior team of AEK Larnaca.

With sport as a common ground, the two teams will meet with the aim to strengthen historical ties and reinforce the belief in a common European future. The friendly basketball game on April 26 at 5pm is open to all and will be held at the Evriviadio Gymnasium of Larnaca.

“Don’t miss the friendly match between the Eleusinian mysteries and the Stoic philosophical tradition,” say the organisers. “A meeting that highlights sport as our common ground, the meeting point of people and different communities.”

Also happening on April 26 and 27 in the town is the Cyprus Open Dance Festival 2025. Organised by the Cyprus Federation of Social and Sport Dance, the festival will feature more than 600 athletes from around the world. Participants will compete in the Couples, Solo, and Group categories, performing Latin and Standard dances.

Held at the Municipality of Larnaka’s Multifunctional Welfare and Employment Centre, the event promises to be a spectacular show, with athletes showcasing their talent and technique before a panel of 20 internationally renowned judges. Opening at 9am, two days of dance choreographies await!

Cyprus Open Dance Festival 2025

Dance competition. April 26-27. Multifunctional Welfare and Employment Centre, Larnaca. 9am. Tickets from €15. www.ticketmaster.cy

Basketball Game

Paneleucinian Athletic Basketball Club VS AEK Larnaca. Organised by Larnaka 2030. April 26. Evriviadio Gymnasium, Larnaca. 5pm. Free