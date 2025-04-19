Mark your calendars foodies – Fork Food Market returns on the last Friday of April, kicking things off on April 25 in the heart of Nicosia. As the weather is turning warmer, the capital city’s beloved street food market is back and ready to set up its stalls again at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens.

Sizzling food from around the world, refreshing cocktails and tunes will fill the gardens not just for one night, but two, as the organisers announce their first events.

“The days are getting longer, the nights warmer, and the season’s just right for street food under the trees,” the Fork Food team says. “Expect new dishes, returning favourites, and the same relaxed, friendly atmosphere you know and love.”

Food will be served from 6pm to 10pm, while the bar and music will keep going for as long as the vibes last. DJs will accompany the eating and drinking with unique sets.

“Don’t forget to bring your own cups from home,” remind the organisers, “as we’ve eliminated single-use plastic ones from the market. Alternatively, you can expand your collection with a Fork cup – our reusable cups are available at the bar for €2.”

Besides the inaugural event on April 25, one more date has already been announced. Friday, May 9 will hold one more foodie event in the gardens.

Fork Food Market

Street food, DJs and cocktails. April 25 and May 9. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 6pm