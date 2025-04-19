A “leading role” in the transition to clean energy is played by the Federation of Employers and Industrialists (OEV), it said on Saturday.

“With consistency and responsibility, OEV is working to accelerate the transition to clean energy, improve the business environment and strengthen the country’s energy autonomy,” the organisation said in its Easter message.

2024, it said, was a year of decisive developments in the field of energy and the environment, as the green transition and tackling the effects of climate change were at the heart of the global agenda.

Cyprus needs to accelerate its energy transition, it added, and adopt measures that promote sustainability, enhance energy security and reduce electricity costs.

Key priorities are the modernisation of the electricity grid, the development of energy storage systems and the removal of energy isolation through the implementation of the Great Sea Interconnector, it said.

Preparing for the advent of natural gas “remains one of the biggest energy challenges for the country,” OEV said adding that despite the challenges, the promotion of innovative energy solutions, the utilisation of smart technologies and the further penetration of renewable energy sources (RES) “are the only way to shape a resilient and sustainable development model”.

As part of its strategy for the transition to a green and resilient economy, OEV said it has expanded and upgraded its activities in various sectors.

It also said its member through professional associations hold continuous consultations and meetings with competent bodies about the island’s energy developments.